Will Logan Thomas Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Logan Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Thomas' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Thomas' season stats include 280 yards on 29 receptions (9.7 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 40 times.
Logan Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Curtis Samuel (DNP/toe): 35 Rec; 332 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|40
|29
|280
|151
|3
|9.7
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|8
|4
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|22
|1
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|11
|9
|77
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|6
|4
|51
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|8
|6
|44
|1
