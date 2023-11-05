Logan Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Thomas' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Thomas' season stats include 280 yards on 29 receptions (9.7 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 40 times.

Logan Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Curtis Samuel (DNP/toe): 35 Rec; 332 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 40 29 280 151 3 9.7

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1

