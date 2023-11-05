Logan Thomas has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the New England Patriots in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have given up 223.3 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

Thomas has amassed 280 receiving yards (40 per game) and three receiving TDs, catching 29 balls on 40 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thomas and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thomas vs. the Patriots

Thomas vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is giving up 223.3 yards per contest this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

The Patriots' defense ranks 20th in the NFL by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Watch Commanders vs Patriots on Fubo!

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thomas with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in five of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has been targeted on 40 of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (13.0% target share).

He is averaging seven yards per target (84th in NFL play), picking up 280 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 15.8% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With five red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.