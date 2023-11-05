Marquise Goodwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Goodwin's stats on this page.

Rep Marquise Goodwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 9, Goodwin has three receptions for 10 yards -- 3.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.

Keep an eye on Goodwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 478 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Bell (out/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.