Terry McLaurin versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Kyle Dugger is a matchup to watch in Week 9, when the Commanders meet the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 61.5 7.7 29 87 8.23

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 495 receiving yards on 42 catches with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington's passing offense has been consistently moving the chains, with 1,870 passing yards this season (10th-most in NFL).

The Commanders' scoring offense is 15th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game and 15th with 319.6 total yards per contest.

Washington is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 38.5 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 36 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 56.3%.

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 55 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

Defensively, New England is ranked 22nd in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 1,786 (223.3 per game).

The Patriots are conceding 26 points per game, sixth-most in the league.

New England has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 63 22 Def. Targets Receptions 42 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 495 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.9 6.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 122 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.