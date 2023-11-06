The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) square off against the Queens Royals (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Queens Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Royals allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Marshall had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Royals ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 26th.

Last year, the Thundering Herd averaged 7.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Royals gave up (74.6).

When Marshall put up more than 74.6 points last season, it went 20-3.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Marshall scored 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did in away games (79.4).

The Thundering Herd ceded 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.6 in away games.

In home games, Marshall made 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to away from home (34.6%).

