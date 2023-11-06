The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) take on the Queens Royals (0-0) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Marshall vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -5.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games last season, Marshall and its opponents went over 158.5 total points.

Marshall games had an average of 153 points last season, 5.5 less than this game's over/under.

Marshall put together an 18-11-0 ATS record last year.

Marshall finished 20-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Thundering Herd went 18-3 (85.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Marshall has an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Marshall vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 10 34.5% 81.8 159.5 71.3 145.9 150.6 Queens 11 40.7% 77.7 159.5 74.6 145.9 149.9

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Last year, the Thundering Herd put up 7.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Royals gave up (74.6).

When Marshall totaled more than 74.6 points last season, it went 15-6 against the spread and 20-3 overall.

Marshall vs. Queens Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 14-7 15-14-0 Queens 14-13-0 4-2 15-12-0

Marshall vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Queens 15-2 Home Record 8-5 9-5 Away Record 7-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

