The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) are favored by 4.5 points against the Missouri State Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 135.5.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -4.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

In 27 games last season, West Virginia and its opponents scored more than 135.5 combined points.

The average number of points in West Virginia's contests last season was 146.9, which is 11.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

West Virginia won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

West Virginia finished 14-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Mountaineers had a 9-1 record last year (winning 90% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

West Virginia has an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 27 84.4% 76.0 141.6 70.9 134.1 142.8 Missouri State 7 24.1% 65.6 141.6 63.2 134.1 131.4

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Mountaineers scored were 12.8 more points than the Bears allowed (63.2).

West Virginia had a 16-9 record against the spread and an 18-9 record overall last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-15-0 8-3 19-13-0 Missouri State 14-15-0 3-3 10-19-0

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Missouri State 13-4 Home Record 10-4 3-8 Away Record 5-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

