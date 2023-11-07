Will Kris Letang score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Letang scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Letang has no points on the power play.

Letang's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

