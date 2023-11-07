Penguins vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.
Penguins vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- In the one game this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Penguins are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored three or more goals (to register eight points).
- In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 2-6-0 (four points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|8th
|3.6
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|12th
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|10th
|1st
|35.7
|Shots
|27.6
|28th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|22nd
|16th
|19.35%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|14th
|79.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|17th
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.