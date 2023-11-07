Penguins vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|7
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 28.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (2-5).
- Pittsburgh has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Penguins have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In five of 10 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info
Penguins vs. Ducks Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|37 (13th)
|31 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (12th)
|6 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (16th)
|7 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins are ranked 15th in the league with 36 goals this season, an average of 3.6 per contest.
- The Penguins have given up the 10th-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 31 (3.1 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +5 this season.
