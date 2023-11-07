Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Ducks on November 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Penguins vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:57 per game.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 10 games, with four goals and nine assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
Reilly Smith Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Reilly Smith has six goals and five assists for Pittsburgh.
Smith Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
McTavish's 13 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up six goals and seven assists in 11 games.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Frank Vatrano has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with nine goals and three assists.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
