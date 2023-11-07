Player prop betting options for Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:57 per game.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 10 games, with four goals and nine assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7

Reilly Smith Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Reilly Smith has six goals and five assists for Pittsburgh.

Smith Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 2 0 2 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

McTavish's 13 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up six goals and seven assists in 11 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5 at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Frank Vatrano has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with nine goals and three assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

