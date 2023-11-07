When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Radim Zohorna score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

