Reilly Smith will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks play on Tuesday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Smith's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus this season, in 15:33 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Smith's 10 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Smith has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Smith has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Smith goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 10 Games 4 11 Points 5 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

