The West Virginia Mountaineers go up against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Greyhounds' 55.5 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 61.5 the Mountaineers gave up to opponents.

Loyola (MD) had a 9-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.0 points.

Last year, the 66.0 points per game the Mountaineers put up were only 3.9 more points than the Greyhounds allowed (62.1).

West Virginia had a 16-4 record last season when putting up more than 62.1 points.

West Virginia Schedule