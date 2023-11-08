The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Paycom Center, go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-1.5) 230.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-2) 231 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 107.0 points per game (28th in the league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 224.4 points per game between them, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 226.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Cleveland has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma City has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Cavaliers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1100 - Thunder +8000 +4000 -

