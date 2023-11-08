The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115 - Cavaliers 110

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1.5)

Thunder (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-4.6)

Thunder (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Cavaliers (2-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 42.8% less often than the Thunder (5-2-0) this season.

Cleveland (1-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (25%) than Oklahoma City (3-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Oklahoma City and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 2-2, while the Cavaliers are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

While the Cavaliers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 107 (third-worst), they rank 11th in the league with 109.9 points allowed per contest.

Cleveland is ninth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 46.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Cavaliers are delivering 24 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Cleveland is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 20th in the NBA by making 11.7 treys per contest, but they own a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

