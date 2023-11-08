Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|230.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 230.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 216.9 points, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.
- Cleveland has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|2
|28.6%
|107
|224.4
|109.9
|226.6
|220.2
|Thunder
|3
|42.9%
|117.4
|224.4
|116.7
|226.6
|228.9
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The 107 points per game the Cavaliers score are 9.7 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.7).
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|2-5
|1-3
|3-4
|Thunder
|5-2
|3-1
|4-3
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Thunder
|107
|117.4
|28
|7
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|3-1
|109.9
|116.7
|11
|22
|2-3
|2-0
|3-2
|2-0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.