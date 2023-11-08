The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSOH.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 23rd.

The Cavaliers record 9.7 fewer points per game (107) than the Thunder give up (116.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers put up 113.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 111.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

Defensively Cleveland was better at home last season, allowing 105 points per game, compared to 108.8 on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers averaged 0.6 more threes per game (11.9) than away from home (11.3). However, they sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries