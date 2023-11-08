The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 115-104 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Mitchell put up 31 points, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-120)

Over 29.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last season, worst in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 42 43 8 5 4 2 3

