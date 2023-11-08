The Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 115-104 win over the Warriors (his last action) Strus put up 15 points and four assists.

Below, we break down Strus' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 116.4 points per game.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game last year, the Thunder were the worst in the league in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Max Strus vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 38 8 5 4 2 1 2

