For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jake Guentzel a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Guentzel averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.