The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT. The Kings have won four straight games.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Penguins vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 5, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-130)

Kings (-130) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Penguins vs Kings Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Penguins have scored at least three goals six times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-2-0).

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 (six points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 4.25 Goals Scored 3.45 9th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 9th 32.7 Shots 35.7 1st 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.8 9th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 18.18% 19th 9th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

Penguins vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

