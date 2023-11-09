The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kris Letang, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to wager on Letang's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Letang has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has a point in six of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

