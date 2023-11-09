Can we anticipate Lars Eller scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Eller has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

