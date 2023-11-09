How to Watch the Marshall vs. George Mason Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take the court against the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. George Mason 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd averaged only 1.9 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Patriots allowed (61.8).
- When Marshall allowed fewer than 60.5 points last season, it went 14-2.
- Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots averaged were only 0.7 more points than the Thundering Herd gave up (59.8).
- George Mason went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
