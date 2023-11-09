It's Week 10 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Travis Kelce Chiefs 140.7 17.6 9 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 130.7 14.5 8.9 Mark Andrews Ravens 124.7 15.6 6.9 Sam LaPorta Lions 110.4 13.8 7.4 Cole Kmet Bears 108.5 12.1 5.6 George Kittle 49ers 94.5 11.8 5.4 Evan Engram Jaguars 92.4 11.6 7.6 Dallas Goedert Eagles 91 10.1 5.8 Dalton Schultz Texans 90 11.3 6.2 Jonnu Smith Falcons 86.2 9.6 4.7 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 82.8 10.4 5.4 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Logan Thomas Commanders 80.3 10 5.8 Dalton Kincaid Bills 77.9 9.7 5.6 Kyle Pitts Falcons 76.5 8.5 5.9 David Njoku Browns 73.9 9.2 5.6 Hunter Henry Patriots 72.7 8.1 4.6 Cade Otton Buccaneers 70.4 8.8 4.8 Trey McBride Cardinals 62.7 7 4.4 Luke Musgrave Packers 57.9 7.2 4.4 Tyler Conklin Jets 55.3 6.9 4.4 Tyler Higbee Rams 54.6 6.1 4.8 Zach Ertz Cardinals 51.7 7.4 6.1 Gerald Everett Chargers 50.1 7.2 3.6 Donald Parham Chargers 47.4 5.9 2.6

This Week's Games

