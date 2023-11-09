As they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) on Thursday, November 9 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Tristan Jarry G Questionable Undisclosed Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the league.

Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the league.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles' 51 total goals (4.2 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +19.

Penguins vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-130) Penguins (+105) 6.5

