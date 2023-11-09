The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penguins vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel has recorded 10 assists and four goals in 11 games. That's good for 14 points.

Malkin is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 13 total points this season. In 11 contests, he has netted seven goals and provided six assists.

This season, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has 12 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and six assists (third).

In the crease, Magnus Hellberg has a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 26 total saves, while allowing two goals (2.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, collecting 14 points in 12 games.

Fiala has chipped in with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).

Anze Kopitar has posted seven goals and six assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (1-0-1) has a 5.0 goals against average and a .788% save percentage (66th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 4.25 Goals Scored 3.45 9th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 9th 32.7 Shots 35.7 1st 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.8 9th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 18.18% 19th 9th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.