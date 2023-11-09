Penguins vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at home on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-125)
|Penguins (+105)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been listed as an underdog three times this season, and won twice.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Penguins.
- Pittsburgh has played five games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs Kings Additional Info
Penguins vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals
|38 (15th)
|32 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (5th)
|11 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (23rd)
|6 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (11th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins have scored 38 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Penguins are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 31 goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.
- Their +7 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
