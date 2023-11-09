Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Smith averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

