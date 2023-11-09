Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Smith averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

