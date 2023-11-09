Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you'd like to wager on Rakell's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is 0.

Rakell has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

In two of 11 games this year Rakell has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Rakell has an assist in two of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Rakell's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Rakell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

