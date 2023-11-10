Jack Draper will meet Jan-Lennard Struff in the Sofia Open semifinals on Friday, November 10.

Compared to the underdog Struff (+190), Draper is the favorite (-250) to advance to the final.

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Sofia Open

The Sofia Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jack Draper Jan-Lennard Struff -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +550 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Draper took down Cem Ilkel 6-2, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Struff took down No. 62-ranked Fabian Marozsan, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Draper has played 22.5 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.1% of them.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Draper has played 22.6 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.1% of them.

Struff is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Struff has played 20 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Draper and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

