The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
  • When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Rider went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.
  • The Broncs put up an average of 70.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Rider averaged 2.7 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (68.8).
  • At home, the Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.3.
  • At home, Rider sunk 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Immaculata W 113-67 Alumni Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
11/13/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.