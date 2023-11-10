The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) take on the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Marshall had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Highlanders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 26th.

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd scored were 17 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).

Marshall went 24-7 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Marshall posted 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did on the road (79.4).

In home games, the Thundering Herd ceded 4.2 fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (73.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marshall performed worse when playing at home last year, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule