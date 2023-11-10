Friday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) against the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at Colonial Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-73 in favor of Marshall, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Marshall vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 86, Radford 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-13.0)

Marshall (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Marshall Performance Insights

Marshall was the seventh-best squad in college basketball in points scored (81.8 per game) and 217th in points allowed (71.3) last year.

On the boards, the Thundering Herd were 26th in the nation in rebounds (35.2 per game) last year. They were seventh-worst in rebounds allowed (35.0 per game).

Marshall was fourth-best in the country in assists (17.5 per game) last year.

With 8.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc last season, the Thundering Herd were 74th and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Marshall was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 73rd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.0%) last season.

Last season, the Thundering Herd attempted 36.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.8% of the Thundering Herd's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

