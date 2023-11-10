How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the two matchups on the Serie A schedule today, Salernitana and Sassuolo square off at Mapei Stadium.
How to watch all the games in the Serie A today is included here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Salernitana
Salernitana journeys to face Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (-150)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+350)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (-110)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+320)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
