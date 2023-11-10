The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

The Suns put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).

Phoenix has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Los Angeles has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Lakers' 109 points per game are just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111 points, Los Angeles is 1-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns played better in home games last season, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.

Phoenix allowed 109.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.9 in away games.

When playing at home, the Suns sunk 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than on the road (11.9). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers averaged 117 points per game at home last season, and 117.3 away.

At home, the Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.4).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers knocked down fewer treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Questionable Back Devin Booker Out Calf

Lakers Injuries