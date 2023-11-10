How to Watch West Virginia vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (0-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mountaineers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.
- West Virginia went 12-1 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 288th.
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Mountaineers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (74.7).
- West Virginia had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- West Virginia put up 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than in road games (74.6).
- West Virginia averaged 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.