The Monmouth Hawks (0-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Mountaineers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.
  • West Virginia went 12-1 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 288th.
  • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Mountaineers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (74.7).
  • West Virginia had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • West Virginia put up 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than in road games (74.6).
  • West Virginia averaged 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth - WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State - WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

