The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) and the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at WVU Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia covered 16 times in 34 games with a spread last season.

Monmouth (12-21-0 ATS) covered the spread 47.1% of the time, 10.7% less often than West Virginia (16-17-1) last season.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 76.0 137.7 70.9 145.6 142.8 Monmouth 61.7 137.7 74.7 145.6 136.5

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mountaineers put up 76.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks allowed.

When West Virginia put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 12-6-1 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 16-17-1 21-12-1 Monmouth 12-21-0 19-14-0

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Monmouth 13-4 Home Record 3-10 3-8 Away Record 3-15 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

