The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Caris LeVert, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

LeVert totaled 29 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 128-120 loss against the Thunder.

With prop bets available for LeVert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors allowed 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 32 8 5 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.