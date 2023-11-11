The Golden State Warriors (6-3) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) on November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Cleveland is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 17th.

The Cavaliers' 108.6 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 110.1 the Warriors allow.

Cleveland has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers average 106 points per game, 5.3 less than away (111.3). On defense they concede 111.5 points per game at home, 1.3 less than away (112.8).

The Cavaliers pick up 1.5 fewer assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (25).

Cavaliers Injuries