Should you wager on Erik Karlsson to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

