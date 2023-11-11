The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kris Letang find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Letang scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Letang has zero points on the power play.

Letang averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

