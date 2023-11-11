The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) square off against a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Georgia Southern is putting up 32.7 points per game on offense (34th in the FBS), and ranks 77th defensively with 26.9 points allowed per game. Marshall ranks 97th in the FBS with 22.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 93rd with 28.4 points given up per contest on defense.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Marshall Georgia Southern 359.1 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (34th) 381.8 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (79th) 124.9 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.4 (90th) 234.2 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.7 (11th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 1,948 yards on 186-of-287 passing with eight touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 149 carries for 767 yards, or 85.2 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 19 catches for 155 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Payne has piled up 182 yards (on 48 attempts).

Caleb Coombs paces his squad with 273 receiving yards on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has recorded 239 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

Jayden Harrison's 30 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 2,651 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 750 rushing yards on 123 carries with eight touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has racked up 330 yards on 50 carries, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 catches (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 554 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 353 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws and scoring one touchdown.

