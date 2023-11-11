A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Huntington, West Virginia
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 56.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 57.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Georgia Southern has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

