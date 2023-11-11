The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Max Strus, take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Strus tallied 12 points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 128-120 loss against the Thunder.

Below, we dig into Strus' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Over 2.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last year, conceding 43.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per game.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Max Strus vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 36 15 4 4 3 0 1

