The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan has the 43rd-ranked offense this year (424.2 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking first with just 231.4 yards allowed per game. Penn State ranks 61st in the FBS with 394 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks second-best by giving up only 234.4 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on FOX in the article below.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan Penn State 424.2 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (69th) 231.4 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 167.1 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (43rd) 257.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (77th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (2nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,134 pass yards for Michigan, completing 75.7% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 649 rushing yards on 126 carries with 16 touchdowns.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 74 times for 232 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-leading 589 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 47 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 46.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 27 receptions for 419 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has compiled 1,895 yards on 62.8% passing while collecting 20 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 100 yards with three scores.

Kaytron Allen has rushed for 573 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Nicholas Singleton has piled up 121 carries and totaled 480 yards with seven touchdowns while also gaining 148 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith paces his team with 645 receiving yards on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has put together a 233-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Tyler Warren's 35 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 216 yards and six touchdowns.

