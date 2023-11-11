Which team is on top of the Pac-12 as we enter Week 11 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 63-19 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

2. Washington

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

9-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 52-42 vs USC

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

3. Arizona

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 27-10 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. UCLA

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 27-10 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Oregon State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

7-2 | 6-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 26-19 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Utah

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 55-3 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

7. USC

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 52-42 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

8. Washington State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 10-7 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Colorado

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 26-19 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 63-19 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

11. Stanford

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 10-7 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 55-3 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

