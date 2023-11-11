Penguins vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a look at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6), which currently has five players listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tristan Jarry
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Brandon Biro
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +8.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- Buffalo gives up 3.1 goals per game (43 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-165)
|Sabres (+140)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.