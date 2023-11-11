How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT to watch the Penguins and the Sabres take the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
|Penguins vs Sabres Prediction
|Penguins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Sabres Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 34 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Penguins' 42 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|12
|5
|10
|15
|6
|8
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|12
|7
|7
|14
|11
|6
|62.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|12
|7
|7
|14
|11
|14
|54.7%
|Bryan Rust
|12
|7
|5
|12
|8
|7
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|12
|2
|9
|11
|8
|5
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres concede 3.1 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the NHL.
- With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|14
|7
|6
|13
|7
|11
|45.8%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|14
|3
|9
|12
|9
|11
|42.2%
|Tage Thompson
|14
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|14
|3
|8
|11
|11
|10
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|14
|6
|4
|10
|5
|4
|20%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.