The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 34 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Penguins' 42 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 12 5 10 15 6 8 0% Sidney Crosby 12 7 7 14 11 6 62.1% Evgeni Malkin 12 7 7 14 11 14 54.7% Bryan Rust 12 7 5 12 8 7 - Erik Karlsson 12 2 9 11 8 5 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.1 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the NHL.

With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players